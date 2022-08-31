Some 28 OMCs owe GRA more than GH¢402m – Auditor-General’s report

Some 28 Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have failed to pay a total of GH¢402,049,571.70 as debt owed the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the 2021 Auditor General’s report has said.

The figure represents a default in payment of rescheduled debt by the GRA.

The report also disclosed that some 17 OMCs between January 2021 and December 2021, failed to pay taxes and duties totaling GH¢249,800,802.28 on some 29,995,530 litres of oil lifted to the Ghana Revenue Authority, Customs Division.

The report recommended that the Commissioner used legal means to recover the outstanding amount of GH¢402,049,571.70 from the OMCs involved.

It also directed the Commissioner, GRA Customs Division to fully recover the amount of GH¢249,800,802.28 from the 17 OMCs without further delay.

On domestic tax revenue, the report revealed that 6,856 companies, business entities and individuals owed GH¢111,652,263.00 in corporate and individual income taxes from 2019 to 2021.

Also, Pay As You Earn (PAYE) totaling GH¢32,071,516.00, deducted on behalf of 3,121 employees, including 346 directors was not remitted to the Commissioner General for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 years of assessment, the report said.

“Our audit showed that 811 companies who filed their tax returns for 2019, 2020 and 2021 years of assessment failed to withhold taxes on goods and services procured amounting to GH¢43,471,511.50,” it added.

Source: GNA