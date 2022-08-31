Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide resume door-to-door ministry

Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide will on Thursday, Sept 1, 2022, resume their well-known door-to-door ministry.

A special global campaign will be launched at that time to offer members of the public a free interactive Bible course.

A release from the Ghana Branch of the religious organisation, in Accra, confirmed by Mr Daniel Adashie, of the Public Information Desk, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) announced the resumption of the door-to-door ministry of the Witnesses.

The door-to-door-and house-to-house ministry was suspended for more than two years following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the suspension, Witnesses were encouraged, and held their Bible discussion via telephone and other electronic means with interested ones.

Jehovah’s Witnesses conducted an average of 5,000,000 Bible courses around the globe during each month of last year, and over 200,000 each month in Ghana.

The programme offers a practical way to learn what the Bible teaches on a variety of subjects, such as how to find happiness, why there is so much evil and suffering in the world, and what the Bible promises for the future.

Participating in the interactive Bible course with Jehovah’s Witnesses comes without any obligation.

The Witnesses simply present what the Bible teaches and allow each person to determine their own personal beliefs and life choices.

The main textbook for the study is the Bible itself. Each lesson is designed to be covered in one hour.

The release encouraged interested persons to visit jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses or the Ghana Branch on the Nungua-Tema Beach Road, Accra for further information.

Source: GNA