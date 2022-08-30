Justice Adjei of Ghana sworn-in as African Court Judge

Ghana’s Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei, has been sworn in as a Judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights at Arusha, Tanzania.

Justice Adjei took the oath of office at the beginning of the 66th Ordinary Session of the African Count tabled to examine applications between Monday, August 29 and Thursday, September 22 when it is expected to give judgment and close the session on September 23, a statement signed Dr. Robert Eno the African Court Registrar and copied to the Ghana News Agency has stated.

Justice Adjei was elected for a term of six years at the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union held in Lusaka, Zambia last month, where Justice Ntyam Ondo Mengue from Cameroon was re-elected for a second and final term of six years.

African Court is composed of 11 judges and headed by Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, and Justice Blaise Tchikaya, Vice President.

Other members are Justice Ben Kioko; Justice Rafaâ Ben Achour; Justice Mukamulisa Marie Thérèse; Lady Justice Tujilane Rose Chizumila; Lady Justice Bensaoula Chafika; Lady Justice Stella Isibhakhomen Anukam; Justice Dumisa Ntsebeza; and Justice Sacko Modibo.

Source: GNA