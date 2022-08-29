Government has achieved a lot despite teething challenges – Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has commended the Government for remarkable successes in the Ghanaian economy despite the devastating global economic crisis over the past two and half years.

He said: “In spite of the economic challenges, which is as a result of factors, including Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War, many people tend to forget the many good things our government has done, which we are making significant impact.”

Speaking at the launch of the Accra High School’s Centenary Anniversary in Accra, Dr. Bawumia admitted the economic challenges facing the country, but said it had made remarkable strides in many sectors.

The Vice President listed a number of policies and interventions the government had successfully implemented since it assumed office in 2017.

On education, Dr. Bawumia said, the government recognised the significance of an educated population, and its continuous investment in the sector, especially the Free SHS, which had impacted positively on many homes.

“So far, so good, the Free SHS and the Free TVET are benefitting tens and thousands of many Ghanaian young children and alleviating the burdens of families,” Dr Bawumia said.

“As a result of Free SHS, more girls have enrolled and there is now significant gender parity in the enrollment of Free SHS.”

Dr. Bawumia also listed a number of infrastructure projects by the government, including expansion of infrastructure in the education and road sectors.

On policies and interventions, Dr. Bawumia stated that inspite of the challenges, the government had rolled out a number of them, saying, “They’re first in the history of our country.”

They included government’s free water and electricity to Ghanaians during the peak of the covid-19 pandemic, establishment of over 100 factories under 1D1F and delivery of essential medical supplies to remote areas through drones.

Others were the NHIS covering the cost of children with cancer, investment and focus on digitalisation, which ensured the issuance of the GhanaCard to over 16 million Ghanaians, mobile money interoperability, e-pharmacy, expansion of Ghanaians with tax identification numbers from four percent to over 80%, as well as digitalisation of government services such as the DVLA, passports, paperless system at the ports, among many others.

While assuring of government’s resolve to turn things around and make life easier for Ghanaians, Dr. Bawumia also urged all to rally behind the government to deliver on its core mandate of preparing our future leaders better for a prosperous Ghana.

Accra High School is the first senior secondary school to be established in the Eastern Province of the Gold Coast (now Greater Accra and Eastern Regions).

On its centenary anniversary, Dr. Bawumia paid glowing tribute to the founders of the school for their vision, as well as to the school itself, for the significant contributions it has made to education in the country.

“Permit me to pay a glowing tribute to the founder of this school, Late Rev. James Thomas Roberts, his able assistants namely: Barrister J.A Glover Addo, Dr. E.V Nanka Bruce and John Buckman, and all, who worked tirelessly to assist him to establish this school,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Dr. Bawumia also extended appreciation to past heads of the school, as well as tutors and staff, who in one way or the other, have contributed meaningfully to the success of Accra High School.

“I know you have produced many distinguished and outstanding students and also contributed immensely to education in the country.”

“Hundred years in the life of anyone is a great milestone. For Accra High School this centenary celebration should be the time to open a new chapter as far as the school is concerned.

“Government will forever remain a great partner of AHISCO in any pursuits that seek to take the school to another level,” Dr Bawumia stated.

Source: GNA