Commey draws against Pedraza amid GBA suspension

Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey (30-4-1, 27KO’s) drew with Puerto Rican boxer Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14KO’s) in a Super Lightweight contest over 10 rounds at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States of America (USA).

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) prior to the fight said Commey couldn’t represent Ghana after being suspended for failing to pay some incentives to the local boxing controlling body.

But notwithstanding the ban, Commey, who is a former International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight champion, made an impressive comeback to the ring after losing to Vasyl Lomachenko last December.

The 35-year-old Ghanaian boxer displayed some tenacity in the early rounds of the bout with some good jabs and powerful hooks.

Commey was in cruise control of the bout until a clash of heads in the sixth round, where he suffered a cut.

But Pedraza, who is a former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Lightweight Champion, capitalised in the late rounds with some impressive shots, hurting Commey’s left eye in the ninth round.

Commey demonstrated mental resilience in the final round as he was able to hold off Pedraza’s late surge for a knockout.

The judges at the end of the bout scored 97-93 (Pedraza), 96-94 (Commey), and a 95-95 draw.

Commey would be looking to secure more fights in the near future as he looks to climb the rankings and secure another shot at a world title.

Source: GNA