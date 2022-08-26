GOIL dealers urged to adhere to regulatory and policy measures

Mr Kwame Osei Prempeh, the Managing Director of GOIL, has urged dealers to strictly adhere to regulatory procedures guiding the petroleum sector and inject more capital to help sustain their operations.

He said dealers were key stakeholders of the company and it was important for them to conduct their businesses in a manner that would improve customer satisfaction and the company’s image.

Mr Osei Prempeh made the call in an address read for him at the inauguration of the GOIL Middle Belt Dealers Association in Kumasi.

He commended the dealers for forming an association to champion the welfare of members and share ideas to improve service delivery, while urging the leaders to be dedicated to duty to sustain the association.

Mr Thomas Kwasi Domfeh, the Middle Belt Zonal Manager of GOIL, advised members of the association to ensure their activities were in line with the policy and regulatory requirements of the company.

Mr George Asonaba Boadu, the chairman of the association, said its purpose was not to serve as a pressure group but to help champion the interest of members by highlighting their peculiar challenges and seeking solutions.

It will also create a unique platform for members to share ideas and benchmark their activities to help promote standards in their work.

Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, the Chief of Agric-Nzema in Kumasi, who chaired the function, appealed to the members to strengthen unity among themselves and work hard to sustain the association.

Source: GNA