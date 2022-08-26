Education Minister touts government’s success in TVET sector  

Dr Yaw Adutwum, the Minister for Education, says the government’s achievements in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is unparalleled in the history of the country.

He said despite the economic challenges faced by the country, the Nana-Addo led administration had continued to provide huge resources to the TVET sector to create a vibrant TVET regime in the country.

“For the first time in the history of this country, we have seen seven technical universities or colleges focusing on TVET under construction currently across the country… This is something that we ought to commend the President for,” Dr Adutwum said.

Dr Adutwum made observation during the launch of the first Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training Report in Accra.

The report attempts to consolidate, verify and transparently present information and data on the TVET sector in Ghana.

Also, the report was compiled to help the Ministry of Education and the Commission for TVET as well as other agencies and stakeholders to plan towards the future to make the TVET system the bedrock of Ghana’s industrialization agenda.

Dr Adutwum explained that with the current expansion of the universities, it is expected that in two years’ time, the capacities of these colleges would enable the country to increase enrollment into the TVET sector by up to 100 percent.

Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo, the Deputy Minister of Education in-Charge of TVET, in her comment, charged the management of CTVET to make their website very active and current to be able to response to the public who want to have access to the TVET progrommes being rolled out.

She also urged Ghanaians, especially master craftsmen and artisans, to take advantage of the many interventions being offered under the TVET programme by government.

Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, the Director General, CTVET, in his comment, stated that as part of efforts to advance the Commission’s mandate of supervision, regulating and giving policy advice to the Government, they were also leading the process of transforming TVET delivery to make it relevant to the industry by producing the required expertise to propel growth within specified sectors of the economy in the long term.

He said the Commission appreciated the immense benefits the country could gain from promoting TVET and reiterated commitment towards improving TVET in Ghana.

“We are taking conscious steps to make Ghana a centre of excellence in TVET and to make Ghana globally competitive within the TVET ecosystem.

“This commitment is clearly shown in our quest to revamp TVET and make it more attractive with massive investments in TVET infrastructure and several marketing campaigns to change negative perceptions about TVET in Ghana,” he added.

Source: GNA