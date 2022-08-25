Samini courts GIMPA students’ support as he leads SRC

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall musician, Emmanuel Andrew Samini, has called for support from the students community of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), as he leads the Students Representative Council (SRC).

Popularly known in the Ghanaian music industry and beyond as Samini, he was sworn into office as the SRC President with four other ladies as executives after taking the Oaths of Office and allegiance at the Green Hill Campus of the Institute.

In his swearing-in ceremony speech, the award-winning musician said: “ I invite you to be part of this administration by bringing on your ideas, resources and support as we work together to make GIMPA SRC great”.

With an enviable years of not only producing delightful music but identifying and nurturing talents, he pledged his commitment to focusing on the “students’ community and addressing the pertinent issues affecting them”.

“I would lead an SRC that is responsible and accountable, an SRC that listens, cares, unifies and works for you. And with these you should trust that Samini shall surely deliver,” Samini added.

He said the needs of students had evolved and his administration would be sensitive to the myriad of concerns brought before them, liaise with the appropriate offices to ensure the issues were addressed in the best possible way.

The reggae-dancehall legend matriculated as an undergraduate Project Management student in February 2020 at the Institute.

He noted that the knowledge and skills acquired together with the honour bestowed on him as SRC President challenged him more for academic excellence and to expand the frontiers of his musical career.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Entertainment, Samini said knowledge acquisition was paramount to the growth and development of the entertainment industry.

“If entertainers are more educated for instance, it helps prevent a lot of copy rights and intellectual property related issues. The more you open your mind as an artiste or creative person, the more you know the worth of your work,” he said.

Samini, Chief Executive Officer of the High Grade Family, a record label has seven albums and some singles to his credit.

Source: GNA