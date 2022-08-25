Lilwin ready to partner Agya Koo for Kumawood revival

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as “Lilwin” has expressed his readiness to work with veteran actor Agya Koo for the revival of the Kumawood movie industry.

The Kumawood industry has faced numerous challenges over the years, with some industry players expressing fear that the industry could collapse if urgent action was not taken.

Recently, some Kumawood stars called on Agya Koo to help in the revival of the industry, considering the role he played in generating passion for the local movie industry in the days of yore.

But Lilwin, in an interview with GNA Entertainment, said that there was the need for industry players to stay united to ensure the revival of Kumawood and that he was ready to feature Agya Koo in movies to help rekindle people’s interest.

“I can’t lift Kumawood alone. Both the old and new actors and actresses have to unite so that people would develop an interest in our local movies once again. I was happy when he made the comeback in his quest to lift the Kumawood industry, and if he needs my services, I am always available,” Lilwin said.

Lilwin also stressed the need for teamwork in order to make the Kumawood movie industry thrive again.

“So many actors struggled financially with Kumawood’s ‘downfall’ over the past few years, but as we fight for its revival, teamwork is key just like in the game of football if we are to be successful.

“For me, I have now added the role of an Executive Producer, so I don’t wait for others to call me; I have taken the initiative of shooting movies to help maintain my stardom,” he said.

Lilwin, after the success of his “Cocoa Season,” is set to release another series titled: “Mi Fie Wura” featuring a host of movie stars.

Source: GNA