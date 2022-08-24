Ghana childhood cancer Ambassador dies at nine

Ghana’s Childhood Cancer Ambassador, Breanna Fosua Addai, has died at age nine.

She died at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital on August 3, 2022, after complaining of a severe pain all over her body.

Breanna Addai who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) had to start another treatment again after she had an ALL- Central Nervous System (CNS) relapse and was doing well until the unfortunate incident happened.

Little Breanna, who was a childhood cancer Ambassador to Ghana and wished to be a Lawyer someday fought a good fight to bring childhood cancers to the attention of authorities.

Some of her calls were geared towards incorporating childhood cancers onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

She first made the appeal during the inauguration of the ultra-modern 54-bed hostel built by the Rebecca Foundation for children with cancers at Korle-Bu in Accra.

Ms Addai also advocated for a ceasefire during the Russia and Ukraine war to help save the lives of children with cancer in Ukraine, after a news report in the international media that children suffering from cancers were under threat as they could lose their lives if the war persisted.

She called on world leaders to ensure the safety of the children in Ukraine since their lives were in danger.

“Her plea was heard as over 21 Ukrainian children with cancer were flown to the United Kingdom to undergo lifesaving cancer treatment on the National Health Service (NHS).”

Ms Addai, a student of Dison International School, was loved by everyone due to her sense of maturity and smartness and her beautiful smiles, which always put her in the limelight.

Some of here mates and friends said, “we really will miss you whenever we exchange snacks when school resumes. Even though you won’t be in school, we promise no one will forget you for your good deeds.”

Source: GNA