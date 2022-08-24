EU sponsors 45 Ghanaian students to study in Europe

The European Union (EU) has awarded scholarships to 45 Ghanaian students to pursue various master’s degree programmes in universities across Europe under its Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree programme.

The international study programme forms part of the EU’s flagship educational and training programme, Erasmus+, which supports education, training, youth and sports in Europe.

The number of Ghanaian beneficiaries for this year is the highest recorded since the Programme was opened to African countries in 2004.

Last year, a total of 35 young Ghanaians benefited from the Programme as against 26 beneficiaries in 2020.

The EU Delegation to Ghana on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, organised a pre-departure sensitisation event for the beneficiaries to offer them the opportunity to meet other scholarship beneficiaries from Ghana to share their experiences and guide them in their preparations.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, said the Programme aimed at fostering mobility and creating bonds between people, continents and countries.

Describing the Programme as one of the most successful and most known in Europe, he said the initiative was also a demonstration that the doors of Europe were open to everyone to pursue higher learning.

Mr Razaaly said over the years, European countries had received and trained more than 1000 students from Ghana across the EU’s programmes.

“This is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire world class experience and education and to make a difference,” he told the beneficiaries.

Dr Bella Bello Bitugu, Technical Advisor to the Minister of Youth and Sports, commended the EU for the opportunity and entreated the beneficiaries to “make the most” out of the opportunity offered them.

He urged the beneficiaries to develop themselves through the Programme and use their experiences to support the development of the country on their return.

He also encouraged them not to limit themselves to the classrooms but also participate in sporting activities in their various institutions.

In separate interactions with some of the beneficiaries, they expressed profound gratitude to the EU for the opportunity offered them, and pledged to use the knowledge and skills they would acquire to help transform their various communities.

They appealed to the EU to assist them secure timely visas particularly those that would be studying in European countries that did not have permanent presence in Ghana.

Source: GNA