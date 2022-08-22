Members of Civil Service Institute of Somaliland visit Ghana’s Parliament

A Somaliland delegation, has paid a familiarization visit to Ghana’s Parliament and called for more collaborations between countries to move the African continent forward.

The committee made the call when a seven-member delegation from the Civil Service Institute (CSI) of Somaliland, on a day’s visit, called on Parliament in Accra.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday, said the purpose of the working visit was to strengthen collaborative relations between the Somaliland’s CSI and their counterparts in Ghana.

It said the group was led by Professor Martin M. Tuuli from the Ghana Institute of Management Studies and Deputy Rector for Construction Business and Project Management.

The statement said that Mr Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, the Deputy Clerk to Parliament, explained the unique nature of the 1992 Constitution to the team.

According to the statement, Mr Ahmed Y. Dirir, the Head of the delegation and Auditor General of Somaliland, highlighted their political trajectory, hence the need for practicing democracy.

“Somaliland gained independence on May 18, 1991, and is gradually growing to become a model democracy,” it said.

The statement further explained that the Somaliland Parliament had two-thirds of the members from the opposition party.

Source: GNA