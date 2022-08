Thunderstorm or rain expected over transition and northern sector this evening

Cases of thunderstorm or rains are anticipated over a few areas in the transition and northern sector in the evening.

According to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), pockets of slight rain would be experienced as well.

A statement signed by Amos Tetteh, Deputy Forecaster at the GMet, said partly cloudy weather would be observed across most part of the country during the day.

Source: GNA