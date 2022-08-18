MPs, parliamentary staff, CSOs to receive gender-based training

Share this with more people!

Representatives of selected civil society organisations, Members of Parliament (MPs), and parliamentary staff will be trained in Gender Equality and Gender-Based Analysis Plus (GBA+), beginning August 18, 2022, in Accra.

The MPs from the Women’s Caucus, the committees on Gender and Children, Subsidiary Legislation, and Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs would benefit from this capacity enhancement initiative.

Other participants would come from the Parliamentary Service Research Department, Administration, and Human Resource Department.

Ms Agnes Titriku, the Project Officer, Inclusive Legislatures for Gender Responsive Policies (ILGRP), African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), said this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday.

ACEPA, Ghana, is undertaking the training in collaboration with the Parliamentary Centre in Ottawa, Canada, as part of the ILGRP project, which is funded by Global Affairs Canada.

The Gender Equality and GBA+ training courses are the first set of activities to be implemented as part of the project, to provide participants with a basic understanding of gender equality concepts and analysis.

It is also aimed at establishing a common understanding of some terminologies as a foundation for subsequent engagements on the project.

It further explained that the ILGRP project would be working to improve the effectiveness of the Parliaments of Ghana and Togo to advance inclusive and gender-responsive laws, policies, and budgets.

It would also aid in increasing the participation of civil society and marginalised groups, particularly women and girls, in Ghana’s decision-making and democratic processes.

The training also targets CSOs including NETRIGHT, STAR Ghana Foundation, Alliance for Feminist, LAWA Ghana, and ABANTU for Development.

Other participants would come from Partnerships for Municipal Innovations – Women in Local Leadership, which is another Global Affairs Canada-funded project in Ghana.

Source: GNA