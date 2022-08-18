Home / General News / John Mahama supports victims of Appiatse explosion

John Mahama supports victims of Appiatse explosion

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has paid a visit to the Appiatse Community in the Western Region to interact with the chiefs and people, the Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee, and assist in providing some of their needs.

A statement issued from his office, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, said he handed over a quantity of food and non-food items to Mr Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, the Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni Valley, Mr Isaac Dasmani, the Municipal Chief Executive, and the Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee in response to complaints about the reduction in voluntary relief support to the people.

“I also presented them with an amount of money to support the further treatment of some of the injured victims,” the statement quoted Mr Mahama as saying.

It reiterated the concerns of the affected community about compensation and urged the Government to act proactively to ensure that the people were supported to bring their lives back on tract.

“The people have appreciated the response and support from government after the disaster but their continued livelihoods are also important,” it said.

Source: GNA

