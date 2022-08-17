Adwoa Safo thanks President for support during her “difficult time”

Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his support during her “difficult time.”

“I am exceedingly grateful for your understanding, compassion, and unending devotion throughout this past year, especially during a very difficult period for me where I have had to be away from the office,” she said.

A statement dated August 15, 2022, signed by Madam Safo, issued to the Office of the President and cited by the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said: “Your kind support has been very much welcomed and for that, I remain eternally grateful.”

The President, in a letter dated August 2, 2022, and in accordance with Article 78 of the Constitution, appointed Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, the MP for Walewale, and Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, as the substantive minister, relieving Madam Adjoa Safo of her post following her long absence from office.

The statement said the former Gender Minister had handed over official assets to the Ministry’s Administrator.

It said the MP believed that her release would give her more time to “concentrate on parliamentary responsibilities and constituency engagements.”

Source: GNA