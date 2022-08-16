Prince Dzanie of Ghana wins first fight in the US

A highly touted bantamweight hopeful from Ghana, Prince ‘Octopus’ Dzanie won his debut fight in Detroit, in the US last week. Dzanie (23-0, 19 KOs) won a second round knockout against La Romana, Dominican Republic’s Juan Gabriel Medina (14-12, 12 KOs).

Dzanie was patient in the first round as he circled and studied his shorter opponent. In the second round, he ended the studying and he stepped in with a clubbing right hand that dazed and dropped Medina for the full count from referee Frank Garza.

Dzanie who moved from Accra to Philadelphia in the US, expressed his frustration over the management of boxing in Ghana.

“In Ghana, boxers don’t get the support they need. And it is difficult to become a world champion under those circumstances,” he said, in the post-fight interview with reporters.

“Even though you work hard, as a boxer in Ghana, you hardly get help and so you are unable to achieve your goals,” he said.

Dzanie said in Philadelphia however, his managers and trainers are taking good care of him and he is enjoying it.

He thanked his family and all Ghanaians for their support for him.

After this dramatic win, Dzanie is aiming for an IBF eliminator.

Story and photos by John Rothwell

