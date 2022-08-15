Court remands suspects in murder of vacationing Canadian student again

Share this with more people!

The police have arrested some more persons who allegedly assisted Safina Mohammed Adizatu, a student and Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, a Technical Officer at the Centre for Scientific and Indistrial Research, Kumasi, to murder one Frank Kofi Osei at Ashalley Botwe School Junction in Accra.

Osei, a Ghanaian domiciled in Canada, was in the country for a vacation when he was murdered in July this year.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko has, therefore, prayed the Madina District Court to grant them two weeks adjournment to enable the police arrest more suspects believed to be connected to the case.

According to him, the police suspected that the offence could not have been executed by the two accused persons alone.

The court presided over by Linda Amissah remanded Safina, aka Safina Diamond and Arku.

This is the second time the two have been remanded.

The two accused persons are expected to reappear on August 26.

Safina also known as Safina Diamond on social media and Arku are said to have stabbed the deceased several times on his chin, jaw, back and strangled him to death.

Charged with conspiracy and murder, the two accused persons in the company of their respective lawyers, had their pleas reserved.

Narrating the facts, the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko said Safina was a 23-year-old level 100 student of the University of Ghana and Arku, a Technical Officer of the Crop Research Institute, Kumasi.

Chief Inspector Nyarko said Osei, now deceased was a Ghanaian domiciled in Canada, who was in Ghana on vacation.

On July 24, 2022, the prosecution said Osei visited Safina, his fiancé who resided at Ashalley Botwe School Junction and decided to spend the night there.

The prosecution said at night, Safina and Arku together with others yet to be identified stabbed Osei several times with a knife on his chin, jaw, back and strangled him to death.

It said Safina and Arku cleaned up the blood, while the deceased was in the room for a 24-hour period.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons later dragged the deceased from the first floor of the storey building through the staircase and dumped him at the gate of the house near where the deceased had parked his Toyota Tundra and washed the blood stains off the staircase.

On July 26, this year, at about 0400 hours, Safina called a police officer saying that her boyfriend visited her, and he had died in her room.

The prosecution said the police officer called the Police Patrol Team who rushed to the scene and found the body of the deceased lying at the gate of Safina’s house, but (she) Safina and Arku were nowhere to be found.

It said the police later traced Safina to Ashalley Botwe School Junction and arrested her.

The prosecution said Arku after committing the act, absconded to Kumasi.

It said efforts were underway to apprehend other accomplices on the run.

Source: GNA