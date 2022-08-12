NPP will win 2024 Presidential Election irrespective of candidate – Ahenkorah

Share this with more people!

Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, the Member of Parliament for Tema West, has expressed optimism over the New Patriotic Party’s victory in 2024 irrespective of the presidential candidate it will field.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Mr Ahenkorah maintained that no matter the background of the presidential candidate, the NPP would win the election.

“I think that the NPP will do well and will win the 2024 presidential election wherever we pick our candidate from. I am confident about that. It is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that is panicking and trying to play ethnic politics. I am not surprised because that has been their stock in trade,” he said.

He said the NDC liked to play Ghanaians against one another to remain afloat and relevant, adding: “We don’t do that in the NPP. We are not looking at the NDC to determine what we do. They are the ones studying us.”

Mr Ahenkorah, a former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, said with the massive support the party enjoyed from majority of Ghanaians, there was no way it would lose the 2024 elections.

He charged party members to be ambassadors and conduct themselves in a manner worthy of promoting and marketing its aims and objectives across the country.

He urged the supporters to remain steadfast, fair, and ensure justice and equity in their dealings with one another as a mark of exemplary leadership and called for all hands-on deck to achieve victory.

Source: GNA