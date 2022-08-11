Public officials urged to respect procurement and financial management laws

Share this with more people!

Mr James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, has advised officials of public institutions to comply with the Public Procurement Laws and the Financial Management Acts to avoid sanctions.

They should also minimise the bureaucracies that prevented the speedy execution of requests to aid their work from other institutions.

Mr Avedzi said this at the ongoing PAC’s sitting in Tamale to consider the 2019 Auditor General’s Report on Pre-Universities in the Northern, Northeast, Upper East, Upper West and the Savana Regions.

The six-day sitting would consider infractions cited by the Auditor General in its 2019 Reports.

The 2019 report cited eight Pre-Universities and two Polytechnics for irregularities related to outstanding loans, and staff debtors, cash irregularities misapplication of funds, non-retirement of imprest, unapproved expenditures, and non-payment of internally generated funds into the Consolidated Fund and payroll irregularities, among others.

Institutions that have so far appeared before the Committee include the Tamale Technical University in the Northern Region, Bolgatanga Polytechnic in the Upper East and Wa Polytechnic in the Upper West

The PAC would also interrogate the Report of the Auditor General on the Management and Utilisation of District Assemblies’ Common Fund and Other Statutory Funds For the year ended, 31st December 2019.

Source: GNA