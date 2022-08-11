MTN launches MoMo month, targets accelerating growth in digital payments

Share this with more people!

MTN Ghana has launched the Mobile Money (MoMo) month in Tamale to promote its business and accelerate growth in the digital payment platforms.

Mr Simon Amoh, the Northern Sector Senior Manager for General Trade, MTN Ghana, said fostering growth in digital payments required a shared responsibility of all stakeholders in the digital finance sector.

He said MTN was poised to leverage on collaboration and partnerships to build economics of scale in the finance sector and promote sustainable growth.

It would continue to strengthen partnership with banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions to deepen digital payments, he said.

With the digitisation and innovation at the forefront and consumers opting for fast and convenient ways to make payments and transactions, digital payments had come to stay, Mr Amoh said.

“We promote our MoMo Business Platform, the MoMo Open Access Programming Interface (API), the Merchant App and Consumer Apps through sustainable partnerships because we cannot grow the digital payments platform without collaborating with like-minded organisations,” he said.

He said using the Mobile Money Limited (MML) as a springboard for everyone within the digital payments space and the comfort it brought in making payments, that convenience they experienced would keep them glued to the service and the ultimate benefits to MML would be enormous.

Several activities have been lined up to drive partnerships in the digital payment space during this year’s MoMo Month including customer promotions, digital fairs, and market storms.

Mr Obed Adu-Amankwaah, the Northern Area Sales Manager for General Trade, MTN Ghana, said the MML adopted August in 2012 as MoMo month to educate customers and the Ghanaian population about the need to embrace MoMo to undertaking basic financial transactions.

There had been rapid development and acceptance of MoMo, accompanied by tremendous growth in financial literacy, especially among people in the informal sector, he said.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr George Yeboah Afari, the Tamale Divisional Police Commander, lauded MTN Ghana for its interventional payment services, which made life easier.

He advised MoMo agents to be security conscious and not to establish their centres at obscured places, which made interventions difficult for the police in case of attacks.

“Be circumspect as agents and users and be concerned about your closing hours as agents. Even banks, who operate in fortified places with security, close by 5pm.”

This year’s MoMo month, launched across the country, is on the theme: “Accelerating Growth in Digital Payments – The Role of Partnerships.”

The Northern Region’s session brought together agents, customers, and other stakeholders at a durbar in Tamale.

Participants were sensitised on how to partake in MTN promotion packages, which formed part of the month-long celebration.

Source: GNA