Seven people suffer burns from gas explosion at Kpassa

Seven people including a journalist from KEfm in Kpassa in the Nkwanta North district of the Oti region have suffered burns from domestic gas explosion on Saturday.

The journalist, Mr Kweku Mensah Akrobeto, with a third degree burn of more than 50 per cent, was referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Monday.

Three out of the seven victims who had severe burns with between 80 to 95 per cent have been referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Dr Hilarious Gadzi, Medical Superintendent of the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital, who briefed the Ghana News Agency said two of the gas victims have been transferred to Tamale, whose burns were severe burns with almost 100 per cent.

The rest of the victims, who suffered minor burns were treated and discharged at the Pentecost Clinic at Kpassa.

A witness said the explosion occurred when Mr Akrobeto attempted to light his burner.

Police sources confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency when contacted.

Source: GNA