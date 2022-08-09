Dr Hilla Limann Technical University given week’s ultimatum to remit GH¢7,312.68 to pension fund

Share this with more people!

Dr James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, on Monday gave Management of the Dr Hilla Limann Technical University, in Wa, a week’s ultimatum to remit GH¢7,312.68 to the pension fund.

The 2019 Auditor General’s report of the public accounts of technical universities and polytechnics indicated that Dr Hilla Limann Technical University failed to remit the first and second-tier mandatory pension contributions of nine of its employees.

The PAC considered this a violation of section three of the National Pensions Act 2008, Act 766 as indicated in the report and directed the University’s Management to make necessary arrangements to pay the statutory contributions to the appropriate scheme.

The PAC, while probing the Dr Hilla Limann Technical University during its sitting in Tamale, found out that the institution failed to take the necessary steps as recommended by the committee during the previous sitting.

Also in the report, the Audit Service’s review of store records and physical stock-taking indicated that 27 photocopier toners procured by the Technical University in 2016, valued at GH¢3,360 were unused and branded obsolete.

The PAC, during its previous sitting, recommended that the Technical University should ensure efficiency in stock management to avoid wastage, which they failed to do.

Professor Elias Sowley, Vice-Chancellor of the Dr Hilla Limann Technical University, in response to the infraction, said Management found out that the toners were not compatible with the University’s photocopiers anymore.

He said plans were advanced to sell the toners to other tertiary or pre-tertiary institutions, whose photocopiers could match them.

In view of this, the Chairman of PAC recommended that the University’s Management quickened arrangements to sell the toners to avoid sanctions for causing financial loss.

The PAC began sitting in Tamale on Monday, August 8, to consider the 2019 report of the Auditor-General in the Northern, Savannah, North-East, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

The sittings, which are expected to last for six days, will see PAC members probe the Public Accounts of Technical Universities and Polytechnics, Colleges of Education, Senior High Schools, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, among others.

Source: GNA