Paul Amoah breaks Ghana’s 48-year medal drought at Commonwealth Games 200m race

Share this with more people!

Joseph Paul Amoah grabbed a bronze medal for Ghana in the 200m race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

It was the first medal for Ghana at the Commonwealth Games since George Daniels won silver for Ghana at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Paul Amoah qualified for the 200m finals after finishing third in the heats, having grabbed two of the non-automatic qualifying spots.

The Ghanaian sprinter, despite falling short of his 20.08 personal best, came third at this year’s Commonwealth Games 200m final after finishing third with a time of 20.49s.

Trinidadian track and field sprinter Jereem Richards won gold after breaking the games record with a time of 19.80s, while Zharnel Hughes took home silver with a personal best of 20.12.

Amoah’s bronze medal is Ghana’s only medal in the track event, especially after the 4×100 men’s quartet were disqualified for the finals after flouting competition rules.

Source: GNA