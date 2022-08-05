Home / General News / 12 killed in head-on collision on Cape Coast – Takoradi highway

12 killed in head-on collision on Cape Coast – Takoradi highway

At least 12 people have been confirmed dead in a gory accident at Eduegyei, near Ataabadze junction on the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway on Wednesday.

A middle-aged woman, yet to be identified,  sustained serious injuries.

The head-on collision, which happened at about 1550 hours involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number WR 1347- 17 heading to Takoradi from Kumasi and DAF Truck with registration number GM 2570-12 heading to Cape Coast from Komenda-Junction.

Assistant Division Officer (ADO) II Abdul Wasui, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) told the Ghana News Agency that the DAF Truck overtook a vehicle in a poor visibility area due to smoke from a burning bush, and run into the Toyota Hiace bus.

He said the GNFS received a distress call at about 1550 hours from a police officer and the rescue team was quickly dispatched to the scene from Elmina GNFS station.

The team arrived at the scene at about 1558 hours and searched for survivors and found only the lady.

According to the PRO, the driver of the DAF Truck absconded after the crash and that the police had intensified surveillance to arrest him to face the law.

The GNA was told the  injured was sent to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for care and the dead, the Hospital morgue.

Source: GNA

