Residents of Oak Villa Estates pilot Ghana Card voting

Residents of Oak Villa Estate in the Ga East Municipal Assembly, have successfully piloted the use of the ECOWAS Identity Card, popularly known as Ghana Card, for electing their Executives.

The over 2,400 population and 600 home gated community held its first elections organised by the Ga East Office of the Electoral Commission of Ghana to select its executives who will work as Assembly members and unit committees to ensure peaceful co-existence, law and order and community development.

Mr Vincent Azumah, the Chair of the interim administration and Chair of the Election Committee of Oak Villa said, the choice of the Ghana Card was made because the community sought to popularize the use of the card and to test its use as a preferred card during future voting in Ghana.

“As we support national policies and processes of popularizing the use of the Ghana Card, alleviating the stress in water production by operating our own water source and providing our basic security to ease pressure on the Ghana Police, we expect government to also fulfill its duties by constructing the road from Oyarifa through Teiman to Abokobi,” Mr Azumah said.

He noted that the newly elected executives, even though might not have seats at the Ga East Municipal Assembly, they would work closely with the Municipal Chief Executive to ensure development in the area.

Mr Azumah said the road between Oyarifa, through Teiman to Abokobi had received, “only lip service over the years and it has been destroying our vehicles, becoming a financial drain, as well as causing health hazards to residents of Oak Villa and its neighbouring communities”

Mr Ernest Teye-Topey, the President-elect of the Residents of Oak Villa Estate in his victory speech, promised to enhance unity in the community and work assiduously to respond to the needs of the community through collaborative efforts with the Municipal Assembly, residents and corporate bodies.

The other elected officers included Mr Hendrix Nii Oklu Glover, Vice President, Mrs Jasmine Ohemaa Haim, Secretary and Madam Rita Forson, Treasurer.

The new officers have a two-year term of office.

Source: GNA