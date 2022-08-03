King of Morocco marks 23rd anniversary

Share this with more people!

The King of Morocco, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, has marked 23 years on the throne with a solemn promise to continue to promote and empower women to have their rightful place in society.

King Mohammed VI noted that since assuming the throne, he had been keen on improving the status of women, open prospects for their advancement and enable them to hold their rightful place in society.

“The main reforms we have introduced in this regard include the adoption of the Family Law and the 2011 Constitution, which enshrines equality between men and women in terms of rights and obligations and provides for the principle of parity as a goal to be pursued by the state”, he added.

According to him, it was not about “giving women unwarranted privileges; rather, it is about giving them their legal and legitimate rights. Today, in Morocco, women cannot be deprived of their rights”.

He stated that there was the need to make sure the constitutional institutions concerned with the rights of the family and women are operational, and to update the relevant mechanisms and regulations for the promotion of the status of women and the family.

The King said “the Family Law was a major step forward. However, it is no longer sufficient. Experience has shown there are many hurdles which stand in the way of completing this process and achieving its objectives”.

The King of Morocco, His Majesty King Mohammed VI has called on Algerians and Moroccans to find a way to promote closer ties, interaction and understanding.

King Mohammed VI urged the two countries to “continue to adhere to the principles of brotherhood, solidarity, and good-neighborliness binding us with our Algerian brothers and sisters. He added that “I want to assure

Algerians that Morocco and the Moroccans will always be on their side, no matter what and in all circumstances”.

He noted that “we want these borders to serve as bridges for building a common future for Morocco and Algeria, and thus set the example for other peoples in the Maghreb.

The King said for the allegations accusing Moroccans of insulting Algeria and Algerians, was an attempt by some individuals to “ignite the flame of strife between the two brotherly people”.

According to him, such statements about the Moroccan-Algerian relations is both unreasonable and deeply distressing, adding that “we do not and shall not allow anyone to adversely affect our brothers and neighbours”.

“As Moroccans, we are keen to find a way out of the current situation and to promote closer ties, interaction and understanding between the two peoples.

“I look forward to cooperating with the Algerian presidency so that Morocco and Algeria may work hand in hand and enjoy normal relations between the two brotherly peoples, who are bound by historical and human ties as well as a common destiny”.

The King further stated that the history of Morocco was replete with lessons and achievements which confirm that they always overcome crises and therefore thanked his people for the cohesion between the throne and the people, and the sacrifices made by valiant Moroccans.

He said “I cannot but thank you and tell you how much I appreciate your love for your homeland – whatever the circumstances – and your commitment to your national unity and territorial integrity as well as to the defense of your symbols and sacred values”.

King Mohammed VI further appreciated the Royal Armed Forces, the Royal Gendarmerie, the National Security Forces, the Auxiliary Forces and the

Emergency Services for being mobilized, at all times, under his leadership, to defend the nation’s unity, its security and stability.

Further, “I also wish to pay tribute, with all due deference, to the nation’s valiant martyrs, particularly my revered grandfather and father, Their Majesties King Mohammed V and King Hassan II – may they rest in peace.

“I can think of no better way to close this address than the following Words of the Almighty:

So verily, with every difficulty there is relief: verily with every difficulty there is relief. Therefore, when you are free (from your immediate task), still labor hard, and to your Lord turn (all) your attention”.

Source: GNA