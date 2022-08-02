Ghana’s Azamati and Sean Safo grab top spots in Men’s 100-metre race at Commonwealth Games

Share this with more people!

National record holder Benjamin Azamati, and Sean Safo-Antwi have qualified to the semi-finals of the men’s 100-meter race after finishing first and fourth place in Heat 7 and 10 respectively.

The race held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom saw the duo track athletes book a slot in the semi-finals and eye a medal for Ghana at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The two, who have been on top form for Ghana, having represented the country in the just ended World Athletics Championship, battled against seven other top opponents in their respective races.

24-year-old Azamati, who is currently the national 100m record holder, finished first place in heat seven with a time of 10.19 seconds, whiles Safo-Antwi also grabbed the fourth place slot with a time of 10.33 seconds in heat 10.

Having grabbed the top spots, the two would represent Ghana once again in the semi-finals of the 100-metre race which is scheduled for Wednesday, August 3.

Azamati and Safo Antwi are poised to make history as they seek to grab Gold for team Ghana at the international front.

Ghana is yet to grab a medal in this year’s Commonwealth Games after six days.

Source: GNA