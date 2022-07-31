Klottey Municipality students engage in STEM challenge 

Share this with more people!

A science fair and an exhibition has been organised for Basic and Senior High Schools in the Korle Klottey Municipality to harness the talents of pupils and students for the study of physical sciences and related subjects.

The event, the first of its kind in the municipality, is to motivate participants to embrace and pursue programmes on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) relevant in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Tasked to innovate to solve environmental problems within their community, the student’s solutions include an invention of a solar-powered coal pot aimed at eliminating the use of trees for firewood; and magnetic sensored hand washing device to ensure effective use of water.

The fair was under the theme, “Innovation at Its peak: My Science Concept Can Help Me Solve the Problem.”

Professor Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV, the Paramount Chief of Osu, speaking at the opening ceremony, said the West and ‘Asian Tigers’ made the study and practice of STEM the foundation of their society.

‘‘From this century and beyond, it is only those who understand the fundamentals of science and technology that will rule the world; everything we use today is based on the understanding of science and technology,’’ the Paramount Chief said.

Prof. Notse Owuo emphasised the commitment of the traditional leaders and the municipality to advance the initiative to bring progress to community.

Mrs Joyce Osae-Apenteng, Municipal Director of Education, Korle Klottey, noted that despite the many challenges of teaching and learning of science in schools in the country, teachers were striving to guide students to grow their skills.

She said the directorate would continue to partner with traditional leaders and relevant stakeholders to advance the course of science, technology and innovation in the area.

Mrs Osae-Apenteng explained that the projects were executed through observation and recognition of certain patterns and problems in the communities.

Under the guidance of their teachers, she said the students identified, designed, tested and analysed the results.

The fair was organised by the Korle Klottey Municipal Education Directorate in collaboration with Prof Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV, Paramount Chief, Osu and the Green Diversity Foundation.

Certificates and prizes were presented to participating schools for their display of creativity and innovation with special packages from the Chief going to best participants from Kinbu Secondary Technical, Accra High Senior High and Adabraka Presbyterian Basic Schools.

Source: GNA