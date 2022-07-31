Ghana government extends SIM card re-registration deadline to September 30

Share this with more people!

The Ghana government has announced an extension of the SIM card re-registration exercise started last year and expected to end today July 31.

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful made the announcement at a press briefing Sunday July 31, 2022.

The re-registration of SIM cards exercise has been fraught with hitches, long queues, delays and pain for most citizens, as one is required to re-register their mobile phone SIM to link it with their Ghana card.

The issuance of the Ghana card has also been problematic as not many people who have registered for the card have been issued. The Minister therefore extended the deadline, set to end after midnight today July 31, to September 30, 2022.

She also announced that an app would be released next week to enable self-registration.