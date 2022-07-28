Parliament approves €140m contract for Suame interchange

Share this with more people!

Parliament has approved an amount of €140 million for the contract agreement between the Government of Ghana and Rango Construction Company for the design and construction of the phase one of the Suame interchange and ancillary works at Kumasi.

The project, which would start in September this year, is expected to be completed within a period of 36 months.

The objective of the project is to improve traffic efficiency through the relief of congestion, road safety, urban expansion, commercial development, and freight transport demands.

The project among others is aimed at reducing roads accidents and injuries, travel time, transport cost in relation to freight, and incidence of flooding at Suame.

The breakdown of the project includes the general items, scope of works, earthmoving and demolition, structure and MSE wall, site clearance, mechanically stabilized earth, pavements, and road restraint systems.

The rest are road markings, complementary works, drainage works, electrical and lighting works, traffic lights, vertical road signs and contingency.

Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Chairman of the Committee on Roads and Transport who presented the committee’s report, observed that the Committee after carefully examining the contract agreement was satisfied that the project would significantly improve the long-jam in the road transportation system in Kumasi.

He said the project would also enhance the quality of life and safety of all road users in the Suame area

Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, Ranking Member on the Committee on Roads and Transport welcomed the government effort to improve the infrastructure in the country.

“When you build roads in a community it is not only for the benefit of the people in that community…the Suame interchange will not only be used by the people who live in Suame,” he said.

He argued that data available showed that the current roundabout at Suame is not fit-for-purse, hence, the construction of the interchange would go a long way to improve travel time and reduce waiting times within the Kumasi Metropolis.

Source: GNA