President appoints four justices to Supreme Court 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed four Justices to the Supreme Court, a formal communication to Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament on Monday, has announced.

They are; Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of Appeal; Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of Appeal; Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of Appeal and Justice Ernest Yaw Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.

A statement signed by President Akufo-Addo and issued to Mr Bagbin said: “As a result of the projected vacancies on the Supreme Court this year, the judicial council advised me on 4th July 2022, by letter under the head of its Chairperson Chief Justice Anin Yeboah of the suitability of my nominations for appointment to the court.”

It said upon the receipt of the Judicial Council’s advice and by the President’s duty under Article 144 (2), he consulted with the Council of State by submitting the names and curriculum vitae of the nominees for appointment to the court.

“The Council of State has by letter dated 25th July 2022 notified me of the successful completion of the consultation process,” it said.

The President is, therefore, by Article 144 (2) seeking the approval of Parliament for the appointment of the nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court.

“Mr Speaker, it is my respectful hope and expectation that the approval of the nominees will proceed expeditiously to enable them to assume office as soon as practicable.

“I am fully satisfied that each of these persons is duly qualified and eminently fit to discharge the function of a Justice of the Supreme Court,” the statement said.

Reading the Statement on the Floor of Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Bagbin referred it to the Appointments Committee of Parliament and directed they report to the House accordingly with their works.

Source: GNA