PNC marks 30-year milestone 

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has rolled out a comprehensive programme of activities to commemorate its 30th anniversary.

The theme for the celebration is: “Celebrating 30 years; Heal, Inspire and Revive the Nkrumah, Limann, Egala, and Mahama Tradition.”

A series of activities to mark the anniversary would start on Wednesday, July 27th, and hit its climax with a symposium on Friday, August 5th at Tamale, a statement issued and signed by Ms Janet Asana Nabila, PNC General-Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.

The symposium would discuss the roadmap to deepen the multi-party democracy while tracing the tradition of the party from Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah through Dr Hilla Limann to the current leadership.

The activities would include outdooring a catalogue of the party’s contribution to Ghana’s democracy by way of providing viable policy alternatives.

The PNC noted that in fulfilment of its mandate as a political party seeking to form the next government, it had consistently and constructively criticized the various governments over the past 30 years.

“For the past three decades, we have offered policies alternatives, and actively participated in all general elections. It is, therefore, worthy to celebrate the party and to assure Ghanaians that the party remains committed to the holistic development of the country,” the statement stated.

According to the party, there would be activities to create awareness of the continued existence of the PNC as a viable political organization capable of wrestling power to improve the living standard of Ghanaians.

These activities shall be held at the various constituencies from July 27th in the form of sensitization and mobilization activities through promotional material, image-building activities, interviews, programmes, publicity, and exhibitions.

“We wish to appeal to our members, sympathizers, and the public to accord us the needed assistance to make this celebration a success,” the PNC stated.

The PNC was formed in 1992 by former President Hilla Limann based on ideals from the People’s National Party (PNP), which he led in the 1979 elections and won.

The PNC has contested all national elections since the inception of the fourth republic apart from the 1992 parliamentary election, which was boycotted along with other opposition parties.

Source: GNA