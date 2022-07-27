Ghana government releases GH¢50m to WAEC for 2022 WASSCE and BECE

The Ghana government has released GH¢50 million to the West African Examination Council for this year’s West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, assured the public that the 2022 WASSCE and BECE would come off as scheduled.

Madam Agnes Cudjoe, the Public Relations Officer, WAEC, confirmed the release of the money to the Council saying “yes, it is true.”

This year’s WASSCE is expected to start on Monday, August 1,2022 to September 27, 2022.

A total of 422, 883 candidates from 977 schools have registered for this year’s WASSCE.

There were media reports that the Government owed WAEC a total of GH¢23,011, 827.00 after the 2021 WASSCE and BECE and that the government needed to pay GH¢15,790,072 for WASSCE and GH¢7,221,755 for BECE this year.

Source: GNA