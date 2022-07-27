Businessman arrested for stealing

Share this with more people!

A businessman who allegedly stole GH¢93,169.00 cash, belonging to one Mr Fred Amakye Yeboah, a farmer, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Noah Kofi Kwao, 40 years old, was charged with stealing, an offence he pleaded not guilty to.

The Court presided over by Mr Sam Bright Acquah, admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000.00 with two sureties.

The Court ordered that one of the sureties should be justified with a landed property valued GH¢100,000.00 and the land should be within the Greater Accra, Eastern or Central Region.

The accused person was also ordered by the Court to report to the Police twice a week, thus every Monday and Wednesday.

The case has been adjourned to August 9, 2022.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah, told the court that the complainant, Mr Fred Amakye Yeboah, was farmer and resided in Tamale whilst the accused person was a businessman and a resident of Somanya in Eastern Region.

The prosecution said in December 2021, the complainant supplied 450 bags of soya beans worth GH¢180, 470.00 to a company called Arasa Africa, located at Tema Community 11, through the accused person.

Chief Inspector Anquandah said the accused person received payment of GH¢163,196.00 from the Arasa Company through his company account and subsequently transferred cash of GH¢70,000.00 to the complainant.

The prosecution said the complainant’s checks at the Arasa company revealed that GH¢163,196.00 was paid to the accused person to be given to him.

Chief Inspector Anquandah said all efforts made by the complainant to retrieve his money from the accused person failed.

The prosecution said on February 2, 2022, the complainant reported the matter to the Police.

On February 14, 2022, the accused person was contacted on phone to report to the Police to assist in investigation but never showed up and all efforts made to arrest the accused person failed.

On June 29, 2022, the accused person was published in the Daily Graphic as a wanted person by the Police.

Chief Inspector said on July 9, 2022, the accused person was lured to Somanya where he was arrested.

Investigations disclosed that Arasa company made full payment of GH¢163,196.00 being the total cost of the said 450 bags of soya beans, was paid to the accused person through an account number with the name Bluhen Agri-Business which was owned by the accused person and was also the sole signatory to the said account.

Investigations further disclosed that the accused person redrew all the said amount of GH¢163,196.00 meant for the complainant from his account but he only transferred cash of GHS70,000.00 to the complainant.

The prosecution said the accused person kept cash of GH¢93,163.00 to himself, a property meant for the complainant, and used same without the consent of the complainant.

Source: GNA