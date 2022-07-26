Government using resources to ensure safety of Ghanaians – Ofori-Atta

Share this with more people!

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, says the Government is using a “significant amount of resources” to ensure that Ghanaians are kept safe.

“The safety of Ghanaians in the face of complex security threats is a major concern to Government and we are using a significant amount of resources to ensure that we keep our people and country safe.”

The Minister said this on Monday during the presentation of the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the 2022 Financial Year.

He said considering what was happening in the West African region, it was important that the nation prioritised national security.

“Whilst it will not be prudent to disclose the full cost of ensuring the security of this State, let me emphasise that it is significant,” he stated.

The Minister said the Ghana Armed Forces was implementing an enhanced surveillance programme for the country’s air space and international borders through collaboration with other domestic security agencies.

He said Government was also “aggressively” pursuing the Forward Operating Bases programme to improve response time and prevent cross border crimes as well as terrorist infiltration.

To further improve internal security, Mr Ofori-Atta said the Ghana Police Service had recruited and trained 5,000 additional officers to put more police in the streets and communities.

He said the Service had intensified anti-armed robbery operations, and intelligence-led swoops throughout the country.

The Minister said the Ministry of National Security had also launched the “See Something, Say Something’’ campaign to combat the threats of terrorism in Ghana.

Source: GNA