Application opens for 2022 Israeli Green Innovation competition

The Israeli Embassy in Ghana, in collaboration with the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, has opened applications for the fourth edition of the Israeli Green Innovation Competition (lGIC)

The Competition instituted in 2019 seeks to honour individuals and organisations that come up with innovative solutions to promote environmental conservation and agriculture in Ghana.

The application for the competition was opened at the launch of the 10th edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement show, an initiative of Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa).

The winner for this year’s competition will receive a fully paid trip to Israel to participate in industry related meetings, excursions, and conferences to learn best practices, network and seek potential investors to expand their existing business.

This year’s competition focuses on promoting sustainable green innovation initiatives by young Ghanaian startups.

Madam Shlomit Sufa, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, said she was pleased to support solutions that answered Ghana’s challenges in agriculture and climate change, and support the SME ecosystem.

“As a country that finds innovation as the main engine for its economic growth, I am excited to be able to support solutions that answer Ghana’s challenges in agriculture and climate change, while at the same time support the SME ecosystem,” she said.

Madam Sufa encouraged all, who were startups within the agricultural, horticultural, and environmental sectors to participate in this year’s competition.

She called on individuals, who had ideas that could promote and support climate change to partake in the competition.

The Ambassador said to participate, startups must demonstrate innovative solutions to challenges within the agricultural, horticultural, or environmental sectors that promote green innovation in Ghana and support the Sustainable Development Goal 13, which called for an urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

“Participants will present their prototype or solution in a 90-second video clip, detailing all the essential information such as name, problem statement, benefits and brief of how their innovative solution solves the sector’s challenges,” she added.

However, she said after a screening and short-listing process, six qualifying participants would be selected for the final pitch to be moderated by an expert team of judges.

The finalists would have a five-minute timeframe to present their innovative solution.

Source: GNA