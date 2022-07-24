Police arrests three persons in connection with murder of woman

Three persons have been arrested by the Police in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old woman at Sefwi Bekwai Atwumah in the Western North Region.

The deceased, Martha Tetteh, a resident of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, had travelled to Sefwi Bekwai on Monday, June 27, 2022, allegedly to consult a spiritualist but her headless body was found in an uncompleted building at Sefwi Bekwai.

The suspects, Solomon Sam, alias Paa Solo, John Nana Addai, alias Akwesi Kokoreh and Osofo Attah alias Prince Attah, the alleged spiritualist, were arrested based on Police investigation into the case, the Police said in a statement issued and signed by Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Chief Superintendent of Police at the Public Affairs Directorate.

The statement said Solomon Sam, who allegedly introduced the deceased to the self-styled spiritualist was arrested on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his hideout in Bibiani.

It said further investigation led to the arrest of the Spiritualist who during interrogation admitted to being involved in the crime and mentioned John Addai as the one who contracted Solomon to lure the deceased to Sefwi Bekwai.

John was subsequently arrested on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Sefwi Atronsu.

The suspects have since been put before a court and remanded and would appear again in court on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Source: GNA