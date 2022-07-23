WASSCE and BECE candidates may not be able to take exams – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has expressed concern over an indebtedness of the Government to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) that might prevent candidates from writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination and West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

Speaking at a press conference dubbed: “Impending 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates and the Challenges the West African Examination Council Faces,” at Parliament House in Accra on Friday, Mr. Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the Ranking Member of the Education Committee appealed to the Minister of Finance to release money to WAEC for smooth conduct of this year’s examination.

According to Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe, who is also the Member of Parliament for Akatsi North, the alleged outstanding debt was impeding the operations of the Examination Council.

He said: “The greatest problem facing the West African Examination Council in the discharge of its mandate is the inadequate release of funds to the council.

“Government owes a balance of Fifteen million, seven hundred and ninety thousand and seventy-two Ghana cedis GH¢15,790, 072.00) for the WASSCE and seven million, two hundred and twenty-one thousand and seven hundred and fifty-five Ghana cedis (GH¢7,221,755.00) for BECE.

“This makes a total outstanding debt of Twenty-three million, eleven thousand, and eight hundred and twenty-seven Ghana cedis (GH¢23,011,827.00) on the two examinations for 2021,” he said.

Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe said WAEC needed Ninety-four thousand and thirty-two Ghana cedis and forty pesewas GH¢96,694,432.40) to engage in several pre-examination activities, transportation, and allowance for examiners, supervisors, invigilators and depot-keep near

“It is disheartening to know that the person who supervised and invigilated the BECE for school candidates, as well as script checkers for 2021, is yet to be paid the allowances due them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Clement Apaak, the Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee of Parliament revealed on Thursday that WAEC would need GH¢96 million to be able to organise the 2022 examinations.

