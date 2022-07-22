Sadio Mane wins CAF African Player of the Year award

Share this with more people!

Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane has been adjudged the 2022 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Africa Player of the Year for the second time having won it first in 2019.

Mane, who was in a top shape for his former club side, Liverpool FC and the Senegalese national team beat former teammate Mohammed Salah and Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to pick the coveted trophy in the City of Rabat, Casablanca on Thursday night.

Having done what some former Senegalese players could not do, the forward led his country to win its first African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy and also to book a slot in the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The 30-year-old did not only show class for his national team, but helped Liverpool to win the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and reached the finals of the UEFA Champions League.

He scored 23 goals for Liverpool last season in all competitions, scoring 16 premier league goals in 34 appearances, five in the champions League and two goals in the FA Cup tournament.

He broke former Senegalese Striker Henri Camara’s record to become Senegal’s all time leading goal scorer in the just ended AFCON qualifiers with 33 goals to his credit.

The striker has now equaled former Senegalese striker, El Hadji Diouf’s record who won the award twice, 2001 and 2002.

This is a huge boost for the Bayern Munich striker as he looks forward to win the 2022 World Cup with Senegal.

Source: GNA