Institute measures to prevent chaos in elections 2024 – Prof Atuguba

Professor Raymond Atuguba, Dean of School of Law at the University of Ghana, has called for concerted efforts to ensure that the is no chaos in the run-up to, and after the 2024 elections.

He said the current economic conditions in the country characterised by poor governance, and poverty among others meant that citizens, especially the youth could resort to activities, which could lead to violence before and after the 2024 general election hence the need to put in place stringent measures to avert such occurrence.

He made the call while delivering keynote address on the topic: “Ghana at Crossroads: Where ‘do or die’ meets ‘Break the Eight”, at the fourth triennial conference of the Ghana Studies Association (GSA), an international affiliate of the African Studies Association, held in Tamale.

The three-day conference was on the theme; “Ghana at Crossroads” and brought together persons in academia to discuss pertinent issues that caused the country’s underdevelopment and make appropriate recommendations to solve such problems through research.

Professor Atuguba said the country was experiencing her worst economic conditions in the last 30 years caused by either internal or external factors.

He said if the youth had no sustainable jobs, they could resort to all sorts of means for survival, including violence.

He added that “We have landed where we are today because we have incompetent persons in government, who have borrowed so much that our debt to GDP ratio is almost 100%.”

He called on stakeholders to join forces to create an enabling economic environment for the youth to enhance their growth.

Prof Atuguba observed that the two major political parties in the country were bent on winning the 2024 elections through any means and said they must abide by the electoral laws to ensure they do not plunge the country into chaos.

Source: GNA