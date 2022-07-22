Court fines two teenagers GH¢7,200 over careless, inconsiderate driving

Share this with more people!

Two teenage drivers who failed to exercise due care with their vehicles colliding, causing damage to another vehicle, have been fined GH¢7,200 by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Forson Prince Gyasi and Isaac Obeng Omari, both 19 years, will pay GH¢3,600 each, in default, serve six months imprisonment each.

They are also to pay GH¢30,000 each to Bismark Larbi, the owner of the vehicle that was damaged, the court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, has ordered.

This was after the accused persons pleaded guilty to the charges of careless and inconsiderate driving and causing unlawful damage.

Narrating the facts of the case, Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko said on March 7, this year at about 1:00am, Gyasi and Omari were driving Honda Civic Saloon car with trade plate number DV384F-2022 and Hyundai Avante Saloon car with Trade plate number DV 6811G-2022 respectively.

Chief Inspector Nyarko said the accused persons were driving from Madina towards Ayi-Mensah.

According to the prosecutor, the accused persons on reaching a section of the road at Oyarifa township near a Police Snap Check Point, failed to exercise due care and attention to other road users.

As a result, Prosecution said, Gyasi hit Omari’s car and Omari lost control of the steering wheel and ran into the rear portion of a Toyota Yaris private car with registration number GS 4471-18 that was in front of him.

The prosecution said the Toyota Yaris, which was then driven by one Larbi Bismark, was also damaged.

It said the damaged vehicles were towed to the Ayi-Mensah MTTD for further investigations.

Source: GNA