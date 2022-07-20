Ghana government owes WAEC more than GH¢23m

Share this with more people!

The Ghana government owes the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after failing to pay the body for conducting 2021, West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Sources close to the Council said as at July 19, 2022, WAEC had not received any funds for this year’s WASSCE and BECE.

The Source told the GNA that the council would urgently need money to conduct the two examinations in the country.

Meanwhile, this year’s WASSCE is expected to commence on August 1,2022 to September 27, 2022 whiles BECE starts on October 17 to 21, 2022.

A total of 422, 883 candidates from 977 schools have registered for this year’s WASSCE.

There were media reports that the government owes WAEC a total of GH¢23,011, 827.00 after conducting the 2021 WASSCE and BECE.

The report further explained that government needed to pay GH¢15,790,072 for WASSCE and GH¢7,221,755 for BECE.

It further suggested that WAEC urgently needs a total of GH¢96, 694,432.40 to prepare for the upcoming WASSC and BECE, which the source could not confirm.

Source: GNA