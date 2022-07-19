I didn’t give any statement to the Police – “fake” pregnant woman

Share this with more people!

Madam Josephine Panyin Mensah, 27, standing trial for deceiving a public officer, and publication of false news, on Tuesday told a Takoradi Circuit Court that she never gave any statement to the police when she was found and brought to the Police Station.

Josehine is at the centre of the controversial pregnancy and kidnapping saga in Takoradi.

It would be recalled that after the accused was found, she was later sent to the Takoradi Central Police station where the police claimed her statement was taken.

However, during a cross-examination at Takoradi Circuit Court A, Josephine maintained that she never gave any statement to the personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

Meanwhile, Police Inspector Robert Yawson, the prosecutor 0told the court that her statement had been tendered as an exhibit in court without any objection.

According to him, she also told the court that she did not have any interaction with the doctors of the Axim hospital when she was sent there, as was alleged.

The prosecutor then queried: “Didn’t you inform the medical team at the Axim hospital that you faked your kidnap and pregnancy?”, to which she responded no.

She confirmed that from the Axim Government Hospital she was taken to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi where she was examined.

She, however, denied that she interacted with a medical officer called Dr. Samuel Agyeman or any of the doctors at the Regional Hospital.

The prosecutor further asked: “Do you know that before medication is issued at the hospital the medical personnel would interact with the patient?

The accused answered in the affirmative but said in her case no interaction took place.

The prosecutor then wanted the accused to read a statement which he claimed was borne out of the interaction she had with the doctors which has also been tendered in court and marked Exhibit “AA8′

But counsel for the accused, Mr Fiifi Buckman objected and said the document was not produced by the accused and asked why she should read what she did not produce.

The court upheld the objection and asked the Prosecutor to continue.

The case has been adjourned to August 11, 2022.

Josephine Panyin Mensah is in court on two counts of deceiving a public officer contrary to section 251 (B) of the Criminal Offences Act and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic contrary to section 208 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act but had maintained a position of kidnap and pregnancy contrary to doctors’ report stating otherwise.

Source: GNA