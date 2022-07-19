Fire outbreaks in Ghana destroy properties worth over GH¢36m

Share this with more people!

Fire incidents have destroyed properties worth GH¢36.197 million from January to June 2022, the Ghana National Fire Service, has said.

The cost of salvage is over GH¢8 million.

The figure is an increase over last year’s loss of GH¢24.2 million during the same period.

A total of 35 persons perished and 207 others suffered injuries.

The GNFS said the destruction was from a total of 3, 678 fire outbreaks recorded nationwide for the first six months in 2022 as compared to 3,307 last year.

The Service in January recorded a total of 1,090 fires, in February, 762, March, 551, April, 470, May, 463, and June, 342.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Timothy Osafo-Affum, the Head of Public Relations, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the increase was attributable to high incidents of domestic and bush fires during the harmattan season.

He said despite the increase, there had been a month-on-month reduction in fire incidents recorded.

He said as part of efforts to totally reduce fire outbreaks near zero, the GNFS was intensifying sensitisation programmes with support of stakeholders.

The Head of PR said the majority of fire outbreaks were preventable if the public adhered to fire safety practices and urged citizens to collaborate with the Service in ensuring that lives and properties were saved during fire disasters.

“Fire is a dangerous master. Therefore, if you are not 18 years old do not try your hands on it. It is better to lose property than your life because once there is life, there is hope,” he stated.

He advised the public to be fire safety conscious and call the fire emergency lines on 192, 112 or the hotline 0302772446 in case of an outbreak.

ACFO Osafo-Affum said the GNFS was determined to ensure that fire outbreaks in the country were reduced and urged the public to have attitudinal change towards fire safety issues.

The PRO appealed for the replacement of aging fire engines and more fire tenders to cover all the 280 fire stations across the country.

Source: GNA