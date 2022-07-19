Court sentences two thieves to five years each

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced two thieves to five years imprisonment each, in hard labour.

Albert Nii Ayi Quaye, 32 and Kelvin Kitorki, 24, denied conspiring to unlawfully enter the homes of their victims to steal cash and items but were found culpable.

After trial, the Court presided over by Mr Kwabena Koduah Obiri Yeboah acquitted and discharged Gershon Nii Okai Armah, who dishonestly received some of the stolen items.

Their accomplice, only known as Asaawa, who is on the run is being sought for by the Police.

Police Chief Inspector George Nana Akomeah told the Court that Gladys Osei Owiredu, journalist and Nana Kojo Dadzie, a lecturer, both are the complainants and residents at Franco Estates at Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra.

Quaye and Kitorki are unemployed and lived at Kwabenya, as Armah, an auto mechanic also stayed at Bubuasbie.

He said on February 23, 2022, Gladys left for work and her daughter also left for school and whilst at work, she received a call from the Franco Police Station that her daughter had come to report that a thieves had broken into their house and stolen their Television set, USD 500 among other valuables.

Chief Inspector Akomeah said on March 2, 2022, Dadzie also left for lectures whereas his wife and children also left for church. His family returned from church and to their utter dismay, their home had been broken into and the rooms ransacked, the Court heard.

Prosecution said they discovered that GHS54,000.00 kept in a bag was taken, Fujitsu laptop, Amazon Tablet, two wrist watches, one wax print among other valuables had all been stolen.

Chief Inspector Akomeah said a formal complaint was lodged with the Franco Estate Police station and on March 22, 2022, the Police Intelligence Directorate had information that Quaye and Kitorki were behind the series of thefts within the Franco Estates, Kwabenya and its environs and were currently hiding at Pokuase. He said surveillance was immediately placed on them, leading to their arrest.

Prosecution said Quaye and Kitorki (the convicts) on interrogation admitted going on stealing spree during the day at Kwabenya, Madina, Aburi, Adenta and its environs when the occupants of the houses were out.

A spot search in their rooms at Kwabenya revealed a 65 inches Samsung television and a fujitsu laptop, a matchet and a flat screw driver, he said.

Prosecution said Dadzie on seeing the fujitsu laptop identified it as one of the items stolen from his House.

The convicts, he said, mentioned Armah and one Asawaa as receivers of their booties.

Chief Inspector Akomeah said Quaye and Kitorki led Police to the house of Armah at Bubuashie but was not meet at home and his (Armah’s) wife opened their door to Police where Quaye pointed to the Police an LG Television as one of the stolen televisions sets sold to Armah and Armah’s wife confirmed having seen Quaye selling three (3) television sets to her husband.

Prosecution said both convicts led police to Franco Estate in Kwabenya and demonstrated how they gained access into the rooms.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Armah and during investigation, Armah admitted the offence.

It was also established at Franco Estates Police station that both Complainants had made official complaint of the crime at their homes on the respective dates, the Court heard.

Prosecution said the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage also captured Kitorki at Gladys’ home of on the day they robbed her.

Source: GNA