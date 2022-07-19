Central Region records increase in road accidents in first quarter

Share this with more people!

Despite a sustained national campaign to reduce road fatalities, the Central Region recorded an increase in road accidents from 504 in 2021 to 529 in 2022 between January and July.

The figure represents a five cent per cent increase.

Additionally, persons killed in road crashes rose slightly from 99 to 104, but persons injured, however, decreased from 716 to 708 over the same year.

Ms Linda Affotey-Annang, Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast.

In the face of the increasing road crashes, commercial vehicles recorded a dip in the number of crashes, however, private vehicles and motorcycle crashes surged.

“Road accidents involving private vehicles increased from 250 to 319 as motorcycles also increased from 153 to 182 but that of commercial vehicles dipped from 342 to 325.

“Pedestrians knock down also increased considerably from 110 to 123, also pedestrians killed increased from 43 to 46 and pedestrians injured jumped from 67 to 77,” she said.

Ms Affotey-Annang attributed the menace to high speed, distracted driving, driving tired, wrongly overtaking, and inexperienced drivers at the wheels.

Notwithstanding, Ms Affotey-Annang commended the contributions of stakeholders towards preventing road crashes, particularly on the Winneba, Buduburam, Winneba Junction-Mankessim and Cape Coast-Komenda highway, among others.

Going forward, Ms Afottey-Annang encouraged drivers to strictly adhere to all directional signage provided to ensure safety of all saying, “drivers must be cautious on the road and stop engaging in mobile phone conversations or WhatsApp chatting while driving.”

For pedestrians, she cautioned all to give drivers enough indication of their intention to cross the road, avoid unnecessary obstructions and interference and stay focused when crossing the road.

Also, the use of phones while crossing the road at the designated zebra crossing, footbridges, near intersections, junctions and near roundabouts should be avoided.

She pledged the Authority ‘s continuous commitment to sustain public education to reduce road carnages in the months ahead with the tagline ‘Stop the devil’s work.’

The move formed part of the ‘Stay Alive’ campaign that seeks to work closely with all stakeholders, including the media to sensitize the public on road safety.

She also mentioned that the Authority will help reduce road safety threats to all road users as part of its mandate to ensure safety.

Source: GNA