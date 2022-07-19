African financial market infrastructure PAPSS now ISO certified

Share this with more people!

The centralized Financial Market Infrastructure that enables the efficient flow of money securely across African borders, Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) is now ISO Certified.

In a press release copied to Ghana Business News, the operators of the system, the African Export-Import Bank, the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat and the African Union announced that PAPSS is now ISO 27001 Certified, in commitment to global security standards.

The release indicated that PAPSS was recognized as compliant to ISO27001:2013 standard following an external certification audit, by an accredited certification body that was conducted on June 27, 2022.

It further explained that ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard on how to manage information security.

“The standard was originally published jointly by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in 2005 and then revised in 2013. The framework specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS) within the context of the organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks associated with people, processes, and technology aspects to create business value and protect business image and reputation,” the release said.

