Newly ordained priests told to harvest souls and not wealth

The Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, Rt. Rev. Samuel Prosper Dzomeku, has called on the clergy to win souls for God’s Kingdom and to refrain from the temptation of wealth gathering.

He said the behaviour of some men of God, who instead of winning souls, embarked on aggressive wealth gathering, had made the calling suspicious to the public as they think people pursue the ministry because of money.

The Rt. Rev. Dzomeku was preaching a sermon at the Ordination Service of 34 Ministers of the Church at the Global Evangelical Church, Trinity Parish at Kotobabi in Accra.

Preaching on the theme: “The Faithfull Steward’s Reward,” the Moderator said, God is the rewarder of his servants and not human beings.

He, therefore, charged the Ordinands not to put their trust in people and to overburden their congregants, for God is faithful and would supply all their needs.

He admonished them to share the word of God generously to make the needed impact on their lives and that of others.

The Moderator cautioned them to desist from the practice where sermons were preached to touch the pockets of people to give and not their hearts for repentance.

He reminded the ministers of their primary duty of winning souls for Christ, adding that they must carry it out faithfully.

The Moderator assisted by the Rev. Dr Yohanes Ahiabu, the Synod Clerk, performed the Ordination rites.

Rev. Mrs Love Srebi, one of the newly ordained ministers, on behalf of her colleagues, thanked God for his grace upon them.

She also expressed their gratitude to the Executive of the Church, the Synod Committee, Past Executives of the Church, Faculty of the Global Theological Seminary and their families, who were present to witness the ceremony, for their respective roles resulting in the success of their Ordination.

Source: GNA