Ghana National Gas Company unveils ISO 45001 standard certification

The Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas/GNGC) has distinguished itself again as the first wholly Ghanaian state owned-enterprise in the energy sector to have been awarded the ISO 45001:2018 Certification.

The independent certification audits were carried out by DNV, a globally acclaimed expert in Assurance and Risk Management, with its headquarters in Norway.

ISO 45001:2018 is the highest international accreditation for occupational health and safety management system.

Dr Ben Asante, the Chief Executive Officer, speaking at the unveiling event in Accra, said he launched the ISO 45001 certification project on November 12, 2019 with the aim to benchmark and certify the Company’s Occupational Health and Safety management system to international standards.

He said the attainment of the ISO 45001 certification showed the demonstration of the strong leadership and commitment of the Board and Management to safeguard employees’ health and safety as well as that of all stakeholders.

He said: “The main aim of the ISO 45001 certification is to enable management implement and maintain an up-to-date comprehensive health and safety system, which provides a framework for the prevention of work-related injury and ill health to workers, and to provide safety and healthy workplaces.”

Dr Asante said the certification was also intended to enhance continual improvement in the Company’s operations and processes.

That, he noted, was inspired largely by the nature and fast-space growth of the Company’s business operations and in line with the vision of the Management.

“Ghana Gas remains a trusted and reliable gas company which contributes significantly to the country’s economic development,” he added.

He, therefore, commended the staff, especially the Project Team, Management and Board for their commitment and dedication, which had brought the Company that far.

The Minister of Energy, Mr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in a speech read on his behalf, said Ghana Gas with the help of the Ministry was exploring more avenues for using natural gas as a feed for fertilizer production in commercial quantity in the country.

The Minister announced that the Company had already identified a partner and they were looking forward to establishing the plant in the Western region.

Mr Prempeh said that would mitigate the shortage of fertilizer in the country.

He, therefore, commended the Company for working hard to attain that enviable mile stone.

Mr Robert Lartey, the General Manager in-charge of Operation, called on all staff to continue to work hard to ensure the sustainability of the achievement.

He said the event could not have been possible without the selflessness, dedication and commitment of the staff and thanked the CEO, Management and Board for their strategic leadership.

He said: “Going forward, the sustainability of this great achievement will be determined by ownership and commitment across all divisions and departments in promoting a strong culture as well as an active participation of all workers at the organisation levels.”

ISO 45001:2018 is the new international standard for Occupational Health and Safety management system published in March 2018.

The standard stipulates the framework and requirements for organisations worldwide seeking to benchmark their health and safety management performance to international standards.

The ISO 45001 certification process has so far enabled the integration of health and safety into the Ghana Gas’ overall business processes at all levels of the organisation, which is reflected in an increased participation of workers.

Source: GNA